Montreal man with medical condition says STM bus driver verbally abused him for not wearing a mask

A Montreal man is calling for more understanding and awareness after he says he was verbally abused by an STM bus driver for not wearing a mask due to a medical condition.

Matthew Bernier was on the 105 bus earlier this week when he said the bus driver got verbally aggressive with him for not wearing a mask.

Bernier said he has ADHD and extreme anxiety - things around his face or head can induce a panic attack-like reaction that goes so far as passing out. Bernier said when he boarded the bus, the driver played the message about wearing a mask while on public transit and then lashed out at him, telling Bernier he has to think about other's people's lives.

"I said, Well, what about mine? He said, Well, I can take care of that - just go out and get hit by a bus and your problem will be solved," said Bernier who contacted yourstory@cjad.com.

The Quebec government has ordered that everyone has to wear a mask in indoor public spaces, including on public transit but that people with medical conditions who can't wear a mask are exempt.

The STM said in a statement to CJAD 800 that bus drivers are expected to be respectful in such situations, adding they still have no details about the exact enforcement of the new mask rules. They said they have no further information about the incident, calling it isolated.

The union for bus drivers said it would not comment.

Bernier said he had to get a doctor's note explaining his medical condition ever since the incident. He said that he has been the victim of similar harassment but that some merchants and bus drivers have been understanding.

A woman who reached out to yourstory@cjad.com with a similar problem is filing a complaint with the Quebec Human Rights Commission. Bernier said simply staying home isn't the answer.

"We need that social connection. We need to get out and do things ourselves. This is the point that's being missed by a lot of these people that say that. It's fine for them. But stand in my position, or that lovely lady's position just for one day and see. Then you'll understand," said Bernier.

"We can't wear a mask - it will kill us or make us go into some kind of seizure and they have to understand that - it's not a joke."