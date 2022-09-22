iHeartRadio
Montreal marathon and roadwork to cause multiple route closures


image.jpg

Major road closures in the Turcot and Saint-Pierre interchanges, as well as other major routes in and around Montreal, will make avoiding those areas a wise idea for commuters wanting to avoid headaches and brake lights.

The Montreal Beneva Marathon will also cause multiple street closures on Saturday and Sunday.

ROUTE 132 / BOULEVARD MARIE-VICTORIN (IN BROSSARD)

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

  • In Brossard, Route 132 eastbound between exit 53 (A-10, Sherbrooke, Samuel-De Champlain bridge, Montreal) and the next entrance.
  • In Brossard, Route 132 westbound between Exit 76 (Simard Blvd.) and Rivard Blvd.

As a result, the following are default closures:

  • The Marie-Victorin Boulevard East entrance, east of Rivard Boulevard and Rome Boulevard.
  • The Highway 10 east and west ramps.
  • The Route 132 Wes entrance at the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge.
  • Marie-Victorin Blvd. West, between Simard and Rome boulevards.

VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (R-136) / TURCOT INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

  • The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) eastbound between the Turcot interchange and the Notre-Dame and de la Cathédrale entrances in the Ville-Marie Tunnel.

As a result, the following are default closures as of Friday at 11:30 p.m.:

  • In the Turcot interchange, the three ramps leading from Highway 15 north, Highway 20 east and the Decarie Expressway (A-15) south towards downtown.
  • The Pullman Blvd. entrance.
  • The Highway 20/Route-136 East reserved lane between the Turcot Interchange and Exit 2 (Atwater Avenue).

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

  • In the interchange, the Route 138 East ramp (from Honoré-Mercier Bridge) to Highway 20 West / Airport.

As a result, the Clement St. entrance is a default closure from Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

HIGHWAY 40 (VILLE SAINT-LAURENT)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

  • The Highway 40 West service road, after the Décarie interchange, between Devonshire Rd.oad and Alexis-Nihon Blvd.

As a result, the following are default closures:

  • In the Decarie interchange, the Decarie Expressway (A-15) ramp to Highway 520 west.
  • The Highway 40 West exit (65) (A-520).

HIGHWAY 15 (LA PRAIRIE)

From Friday at 7 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:

  • Two of three lanes will be closed on Highway 15 southbound, between the Matte Blvd. exit (50) and the Route 134 entrance (Taschereau Blvd.).

As a result, the following are Default closures as of 6:30 p.m.:

  • The Matte Blvd. entrance.
  • The Salaberry St. exit (46).

TO BE EXPECTED

  • In Montreal (Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough), Notre-Dame St. westbound will be closed at Dickson Ave. from Saturday at 9 a.m. to Sunday at 7 p.m.
  • In Montreal (Ville-Marie borough), De Lorimier Ave. southbound will be closed at Notre-Dame St. East from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
  • In Montreal (Ville-Marie borough), one lane will be open in each direction on René-Lévesque Blvd. between Plessis St. and Papineau Ave., from Saturday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 7 p.m.

SPECIAL EVENT

In Montreal (Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Rosemont-La Petite Patrie), Saturday and Sunday, presentation of the Montreal Beneva Marathon. Street closures and parking bans will be in effect.

Saturday's map is as follows:

Sunday's map is as follows:

  • In Montreal, in the Ville-Marie Tunnel (R-136) westbound, on Sunday night, the right lane between Panet St. and Saint-Urbain St. will be closed until the end of 2023.
  • In Longueuil (arr. Le Vieux-Longueuil), alternating traffic on R-112, between Victoria Ave. and Saint-Georges St., on Saturday and Sunday between 6 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. for paving work. 

All roadwork may be canceled due to weather or other factors. For more information and other closures, visit Quebec511.info.

