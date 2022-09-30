iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal march highlights second National Truth and Reconciliation Day


image.jpg

A march through Montreal's downtown core is among the events, ceremonies, and speeches marking the second National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The Native Women's Shelter of Montreal and Resilience Montreal will lead those meeting a Jeanne-Mance Park at 1 p.m. for the second annual Every Child Matters march to commemorate the day.

"The deaths of Joyce Echaquan, Raphaël André, Siasi Tullaugak, and countless others before them only underscore the injustices that Indigenous people face due to systemic racism," the organizations say in a release.

Resilience Montreal notes that many Indigenous people who make use of the shelter's services are residential school survivors or their children, and the march is an opportunity for the public to learn from elders and leaders from Indigenous communities in Quebec.

In Kahnawake, the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community on Montreal's South Shore, a crosswalk was painted orange with three feathers to honour the day.

In addition, orange lights were installed in the two crosses in the community to mark the day, and a 5-km. run/walk took place Friday morning.

National Day of Truth and Reconciliation or Orange Shirt Day commemorates the "individual, family and community intergenerational impacts of residential schools and promotes the "every child matters" concept.

LEGAULT VISITS FORMER RESIDENTIAL SCHOOL SITE

CAQ leader Francois Legault took a break from campaigning on Friday to visit the former residential school in Saint-Marc-de-Fleury.

He promised leaders there that he would spend more time with Indigenous people after the outgoing premier was criticized for ignoring the communities in the province.

The residential school in Saint-Marc-de-Figuery ran from 1955 to 1973 and was later demolished.  

With files from The Canadian Press.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*