Montreal mayor answers to housing crisis concerns as Moving Day looms

The clock is ticking towards July 1 Moving Day in Quebec and housing advocates predict this could be the worst one in years with many still without long-term places to live.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante joined CTV News at Six anchor Caroline Van Vlaardingen on Thursday night to respond to concerns surrounding the city’s housing crisis.

CAROLINE VAN VLAARDINGEN: The last count we heard from the city was that there were at least 95 families on a list looking for housing, but others say the actual number may be much higher because not everyone comes forward. What will happen to these people on Saturday who don't have a place to live?

VALERIE PLANTE: You're absolutely right. We have about 98 people or households who asked us to support them. We're ready too if anyone else raises their hand saying “I couldn't find a place,” and we do think there are going to be more people because this year is a difficult year, it was difficult last year as well.

But what we're seeing is that there are more and more people who are having trouble finding a proper home based on their revenues. That is, one that fits their needs. We will support them with storage, with support, to find an apartment.

But again, I do not love this idea of dealing with emergency. This is why we're asking for a major investment, with different partners, so that there can be more options for Montrealers.

VAN VLAARDINGEN: I want to get to that in a second. But first, I want to deal just with the city itself. Back in April of 2021, the city passed a bylaw, “20-20-20” for housing, that required builders to build 20 per cent social, 20 per cent affordable, and 20 per cent family housing in the city.

However, we have seen builders say that they would rather pay into a social housing fund than actually build social housing in their projects. So what's happening with that money? And has any of it been spent on social housing yet?

PLANTE: The answer is yes … though we do prefer when (developers) actually put social and affordable housing right in the building. This is what we want to put forward as much as possible.

But this fund is being used to support different projects. So in the first mandate, it was about 12,000 units that were created.

That being said, it's very important for me to remind everybody that at the City of Montreal, we do not build, that's not in our core business. We don't have construction workers. Instead, we work with organizations that are creating projects, and we help them by putting in a bit of money, or by giving them a building, or land, because that's what we can do.

But when it comes to social housing, there's also a huge responsibility. And it's important for me to say it that comes from the government of Quebec, it is within their mandate. But, for the last three years, no new money has been invested by the government of Quebec into social housing.

VAN VLAARDINGEN: We've heard that a major Toronto real estate company wants to sell a whole bunch of aging apartment buildings in Montreal. Is the city looking at any of these and buying them at reasonable prices?

PLANTE: Absolutely, because that we can do. We have put aside $600 million for the next 10 years to do that type of project. And we did it in Verdun about two weeks ago, where we bought a building and we were going to renovate it, but quickly. Next year, people will be able to live in it, will be affordable housing. Same thing at the Manoir Lafontaine in Le Plateau-Mont Royal.

So yes, the city can buy land, and we've put money aside to buy buildings and then to transform them. That's something we do.

VAN VLAARDINGEN: Let's talk about the province now. Fourteen mayors, including the mayor of your own Southwest borough Benoit Dorais, have asked for the government to adopt a public, mandatory and universal rent registry to have landlords disclose basically how much a previous tenant paid in rent.

That would let new tenants know if their rent is justified or contestable.

Meantime, the government has proposed Bill 31, which will make it harder for landlords to evict tenants, and also prevent tenants from transferring their leases, which is a limitation that the mayors say would lead to more rent hikes.

I know you want the province to help solve Montreal’s housing crisis. Do you have confidence in the province right now? … We've heard some comments by the housing minister, and the premier himself, which don't seem to be very sympathetic to this problem.

PLANTE: I think it is important that citizens speaks louder about what they're going, through because there is a lot of stress right now for families, for students, for anyone that is looking to find a place in Montreal but even in the province of Quebec. That's a reality.

I keep saying to my colleagues in Quebec that if people that have to spend a lot of money on their homes, that’s less money going into the economy – less money spent buying stuff, or going to the theater, or different things.

I don’t think there is any one tool that will solve the crisis right now. The rental registry, I think it's a great tool, because right now the market is going crazy. There has to be a way for people to be aware and that landlords are being checked on, and to be able to say “that (price) is not appropriate.”

There are amazing landlords in Montreal, but there are also some that don't worry, and they just raise the rent. Tools need to be put forward.

I'm definitely looking for a strong message from the government of Quebec, especially at this point, with these prices. (A message) saying “housing is important.” It’s important for people’s lives, and its also important for our economy.