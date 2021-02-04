Montreal mayor calls for independent investigation after attempted murder charges stayed in officer’s assault

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said what happened to Mamadi Camara is not acceptable, and she is calling for an independent and neutral investigation as soon as possible.

The 31-year-old PhD student and Uber driver was charged with attacking officer Sanjay Vig a week ago, but prosecutors stayed the charges on Wednesday based on "new information" involving Ministry of Transport surveillance footage. Camara was released from detention.

While the charges have been stayed, the investigation into the assault on the officer continues. During a press conference Thursday, the mayor referred to Camara as an innocent man.

“The fact that an innocent man was put into jail for no reason, I care, I feel for this person and I do feel for his family as well and I’m sorry for what he had to go through,” she said.

Plante said an independent investigation was needed that would not involve the Montreal police (SPVM) or the Crown prosecutor (DCPC), to shed light on what happened.

She said she spoke Thursday morning to Quebec’s Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault who she said was also concerned with making sure citizens feel safe and have trust in the police.

“At this point, I think it’s important to come up with a process rapidly, that will give information about what happened. Because right now what I’m feeling from everything I’m reading is that citizens are asking questions like why, how did it happen, how did we go from that situation ending up with a man spending six days in jail before police realized it was the wrong guy," she said.

Among the many questions Plante would like to see answered is whether or not Camara’s arrest was a result of racial profiling because he is Black.

In a tweet Thursday, Guilbault wrote “The circumstances which led to the charges against Mr. Mamadi Fara Camara must be examined. We are working with the City of Montreal on the most optimal method while respecting the SPVM investigation, which is ongoing.”





Les circonstances ayant conduit à la mise en accusation de M. Mamadi Fara Camara doivent être examinées. Nous travaillons avec @MTL_Ville sur la formule la plus optimale tout en respectant l’enquête du @SPVM, qui est toujours en cours.

CALLS FOR POLICE BODY CAMERAS

Calls have again been raised for Montreal police (SPVM) officers to wear body cameras while on duty in light of the incident

"Considering the seriousness of the charges and today's turnaround, we need an independent investigation to explain what happened during this SPVM intervention," wrote Montreal opposition party leader Lionel Perez of Ensemble Montreal.



On Thursday Plante responded to questions about police body cameras, and said the city is ready.

“We’re working with the public security minister in terms of what will be the different parameters but yes, we are ready,” she said. “We want that to go as fast as possible. Right now we are not participating in that [pilot] project but we are raising our hands and saying we want to have it, we’re ready.”

The Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR) echoed Perez's call for an investigation into the arrest.



"The management by the SPVM of this incident, which practically destroyed the reputation of an innocent person and deeply affected his family, raises serious questions that will have to be subject to an independent investigation," said CRARR executive director Fo Niemi in a news release.

Niemi adds that the independent investigation should not prevent other investigations by the SPVM ethics board, and the youth rights commission (CDPDJ).

Camara's lawyer Joanie Chainey said there was no clear evidence about his client's identification and the surveillance footage cast doubt into the original police reports about the assault.

SPVM chief Sylvain Caron said the video images from the MTQ camera are under review and suggest there was an additional person on the scene at the time the assault happened.

"I want Montrealers to know that the event that took place on January 28 is exceptionally complex," said Caron. "Our investigators have worked tirelessly since the event to elucidate what happened."

Perez said his party has been pushing Plante's Projet Montreal administration to equip SPVM officers with bodycams.

"Because it works," Perez told CTV News. "It ensures accountability. It ensures an objective view of what transpires in these incidences, and it protects not only these potential victims but also the officers because a lot of times there are fake allegations made against them and this will protect everyone."

Perez said a body cam would have relieved a great deal of stress over the past week.

"It could have saved Mr. Camara very early on, and avoid him being in jail for six days, his name dragged through the mud, him being suspended from his job causing a lot of stress to his family," he said. "The Plante administration must move forward on this."

The CRARR said Camara's arrest discredits the SPVM's accountability.

"The Camara affair has dealt a serious blow to the credibility and image of integrity of the authorities, police and judicial officers in Montreal," said Niemi. "Public confidence in these authorities has been raised the ordeal and it must be restored at all costs."

Ensemble Montreal suggests body cams would cost around $17 million over three years and the party would like to know why the SPVM is not carving out a piece of its reported $340 million budget for the useful tool.

"What we've seen with Mr. Camara, it's an incident where the police, unless they're caught on camera, they're not willing to admit their mistake," said Perez. "The chief of police, Mr. Caron, has to apologize publicly to Mr. Camara. This is simply unacceptable."

Perez is calling for an independent investigation into what happened Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.



In a tweet, Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault said circumstances leading to charges against Camara "must be examined," adding that the Quebec government is working with the city of Montreal on "the most optimal formula" while respecting the ongoing Montreal police investigation.

OPPOSITION PARTIES IN QUEBEC ECHO CALLS

Tracy Wing, whose son Riley Fairholm was shot and killed by police in 2018, delivered a petition to Quebec Liberal Party MNA Gregory Kelley proposing mandatory body cams across the province.

"I tabled the petition saying something should be done to create greater tranparency between police and the citizens of Quebec," said Kelley.

Wing said one minute of video footage would have given her a view of her son's last moments, and a chance at closure.

"If we had cameras it would just keep people accountable," she said. "It happened all in 61 seconds from the minute they see him to the minute they shoot him. We're almost three years in and I still don't have an autopsy. I have very vague information. I think if there were body cameras, they wouldn't be able to put it off this long."

Though there was talk of a pilot project, and reports that the Surete du Quebec (SQ) had purchased cameras, officers remained without them.

"We're still waiting. There's really been no action on this since I tabled my petition despite what's gone on in the world," said Kelley referencing the Black Lives Matter movement following the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota and the Viens Commission on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls that recommended body cams be mandatory.

Parti Quebecois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said Thursday that police wearing body cams was part of his leadership campaign.

"One of the components was to have cameras on every policeman, so that we get the story straight and quick, and I think that should be seriously considered," he said adding his support for an independent inquiry into the Camara incident.

"Citizens want it, different advocacy groups want it, (and) it just seems like the government's holding it up," said Kelley.