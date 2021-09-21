Montreal mayor congratulates Trudeau on re-election, outlines city's priorities

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante took to Twitter Tuesday morning to congratulate Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government on their federal election win.

Je tiens à féliciter @JustinTrudeau pour sa réélection. Il me fera plaisir de continuer à travailler avec le gouvernement pour faire avancer les priorités montréalaises comme la relance verte & inclusive, la lutte au trafic d'armes et la lutte aux changements climatiques. #polmtl

"I would like to congratulate Justin Trudeau on his re-election," the mayor tweeted. "I look forward to continuing to work with the government to advance Montreal's priorities, such as green and inclusive improvements, the fight against firearms trafficking and climate change."

Monday, Trudeau was dealt his second minority government consisting of 158 seats -- just under the 170 needed for a majority.

"You are sending us back to work with a clear mandate to get us through this pandemic and to brighter days ahead,” he said early Tuesday morning after his win.

As of Tuesday morning, the Conservatives are reported as leading or elected in 119 ridings, the Bloc Québécois in 34 ridings, the NDP in 25 ridings and the Green Party in two ridings.

At the dissolution of parliament, the Liberals held 155 seats, the Conservatives had 119, the Bloc Québécois 32, the NDP 24, the Green Party two, there were five independent MPs and one vacancy.

FIGHTING GUN VIOLENCE

Earlier this month, the mayors of Montreal's five largest cities -- Montreal's Plante, along with Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume, Laval Mayor Marc Demers, Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin and Longueuil Mayor Sylvie Parent -- called on federal leaders to make a “clear and firm” commitment to fight gun trafficking.

In its list of demands, Montreal called for a country-wide ban on the private possession of handguns and assault weapons to tackle “the source” of rising gun violence.

This comes after a large number of shootings occurred across the Greater Montreal area this summer, particularly in the Saint-Michel, Saint-Léonard, Rivière-des-Prairies and Sud-Ouest boroughs.