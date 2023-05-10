Montreal mayor supports high fines for illegal short term rentals, adds 'devil is in the details'

One day after Quebec Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx tabled bill 25, aimed at strengthening short-term tourist rental laws, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante says she's on board.

“To me, I love the initiative. I think this is a great idea,” said Plante Wednesday, reserving her full support ahead of the bill's passing, adding “the devil is in the details.”

Bill 25 puts more onus on landlords and sites they are advertising on, like Airbnb, to make sure they have proper permitting from the government. It would then be illegal to publish a listing without the permit number and expiry date.

The proposed changes follow the deadly fire in Old Montreal in March, which claimed the lives of seven people. At least one of the victims had rented an Airbnb in the building, CTV News was told, even though short term rental units aren't allowed in that part of the city.

“I think there is a big will from the government of Quebec to make different platforms accountable for the people that puts ads on their sites,” said Plante.

Platforms could face fines up to $100 thousand for each illegal listing, while individuals could face up to $50 thousand in tickets.

"We're reviewing the proposed changes and we will have more to say upon further review," wrote Nathan Rotman, Airbnb Regional Policy Lead, Canada, in a statement to CTV News.

If the bill is passed, it will be up to Revenue Quebec agents to enforce the new laws.

Plante says she's looking for clarification as to how they will investigate, and what role municipalities can play.

“I wanna know from the Government of Quebec ... what will be the tools for citizens, for mayors all over the province to say '1-800-hey-please-Revenue-Quebec-go-and-check-it-out,” she said.

Tourism Montreal CEO Yves Lalumiere also supports the initiative. He says short term rental companies are a vital part of the city's tourism industry, and enforcing the law is part of ensuring it stays that way.

“We welcome the collaborative platform. It’s an important clientele for us," he said, adding that one out of five tourists use short term rentals services.