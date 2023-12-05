Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante collapses during press conference

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is "doing well" but will reduce the pace of her activities over the next few days after collapsing during a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday morning.

Plante was answering a question about homelessness in the city when she suddenly stopped talking for several seconds before sinking to the floor.

She was conscious when she dropped down.

Plante was quickly surrounded by her staff, who asked reporters to stop filming.

An ambulance was called to City Hall, but Plante was not transported to hospital.

The mayor's press attachée Catherine Cadotte confirmed she was examined by paramedics and was starting to feel better.

Later in the day, Cadotte said as a precautionary measure, the mayor will absent herself from the Ville-Marie borough council meeting on Tuesday and will reduce her activities in the coming days.

"She will gradually resume her activities and thanks everyone for their understanding and support," she said.

A post was made to Plante's X account confirming her state of health.

"The mayor of Montreal suffered a dizzy spell during a press conference and, fortunately, is out of danger. She will receive all the medical attention she requires and thanks you for your support," it reads.

Plante received multiple well-wishes on social media following the incident, including some from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier François Legault.

"I'm thinking of you, Valérie. Speedy recovery," Trudeau replied to her post on X.

"Glad you're doing well. Speedy recovery!" added Legault.

