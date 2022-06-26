Montreal med students working to help those addicted to opioids

McGill University medical students are trying to help treat people who are addicted to opioids. They say many aren't equipped to handle the withdrawal.

ConsumAction is a student-run organization whose members were busy at work Sunday, tucked away in a university lounge-turned-headquarters in their fight against opioid addiction.

They spent the day assembling kits to help people coming off of opioids and dealing with withdrawal. Symptoms can be serious and include vomiting, muscle aches and diarrhea.

Each kit contains several items to help alleviate those symptoms, including ibuprofen, meal replacements, and electrolyte tablets, among other items.

"We decided to create these kits that will include all the necessary supplies to alleviate the symptoms these people will experience during withdrawal," said ConsumAction founder Felix David.

The team is mostly made up of med students across disciplines. They say the medical system doesn't go far enough to help people overcome their addiction.

"They had the medication for the withdrawal, but they didn't have for everything else that surrounds that," said med student Massimo Ieropoli, as he divided over-the-counter meds into smaller bottles.

The organization's co-president, Victoria Sebag, said the kits could also help people from relapsing as an escape from their withdrawal symptoms.

"They can have very significant symptoms, which also kind of increase the likelihood that people can go back to using drugs or relapse," she said. "So, we really want to assess those needs and let people know that there is comfort out there if they are to continue pursuing a life without drugs."

Montreal paramedics have been responding to more opioid-related overdoses in recent years.

In 2018, they reported 137 cases where paramedics administered Naloxone -- a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids. In 2021, there were 252.

ConsumAction volunteers are aiming to make 75 kits to be brought to local clinics with hopes of preventing the next relapse.