Montreal monolith? Mysterious structure appears on NDG sidewalk

The mystery of the monoliths has made its way to Montreal.

A tall silver structure is currently standing, screwed in place to the sidewalk, on Sherbrooke St. W at the corner of Wilson Ave. in Notre-Dame-de-Grace.

Similar structures have been popping up in locations all over the world since the first one was discovered in the Utah desert last month and days later, a similar structure appear on a Romanian hilltop.

The monoliths have caused a stir on social media, many confounded by how they got there and why.

