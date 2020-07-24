Montreal mother charged with second-degree murder after six-year-old daughter stabbed

By Katelyn Thomas

MONTREAL -- The mother of a six-year-old girl who died following multiple stab wounds has been charged with second-degree murder.

The 36-year-old woman, who can't be named due to a publication ban, appeared in court by phone from her hospital bed on Friday after being arrested late Thursday night. Her next court date is scheduled for Aug. 19.

Following a 911 call, police found the girl with multiple stab wounds around 3 a.m. on Thursday at an apartment in Montreal's east end, on Desautels St. near the Hochelaga St. intersection. The girl was with a woman they later confirmed to be her mother.

Police confirmed around noon on Friday that the girl had died.

A perimeter was established at the scene for SPVM investigators and crime scene technicians to analyze the area on Thursday. Desautels St. was closed between Hochelaga St. and Pierre-de Coubertin Ave. for the investigation.

This is the 11th homicide of the year in Montreal.

The Canadian Press contributed to this report.