iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal movie theatres get head start on re-opening but find few customers

image.jpg

Quebec's movie theatres are set to welcome visitors again next week but two locations that got an early start on re-opening found there weren't many takers on Friday.

Cinestarz theatres in Plaza Cote-des-Neiges and in Carrefour Langelier showed off their new COVID-19 accomodations, including plexiglass barriers at the concession stands and widely spaced out seats. Staff were wearing face masks and visors for the few customers who wandered in to take in the slim offerings: with most movie releases delayed, the selection focused on blockbusters from the onset of the pandemic.

For more on movie theatre re-openings, watch the video above. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error