Montreal nearly breaks weather record as high temperatures sweep through region

After a two-week stretch of sunny, dry weather with above-average temperatures, Montreal tied a record for the warmest Oct. 3 on Tuesday.

Montreal reached 26.7 C, tying a record set in 1953.

Several other regions in the Greater Montreal Area, however, broke previous weather records on Tuesday, Environment and Climate Change Canada confirmed.

Montreal started the day with a temperature of 17 C, which is more than 10 degrees above average and one degree higher than the normal daytime high.

The normal high for Oct. 3 is 16 C, while the normal overnight low is 6 C.

More sunshine and record-breaking temperatures are possible on Wednesday and Thursday.

The daytime high on Wednesday is expected to be a whopping 28 C. The record high for Oct. 4 is 26.7 C, set in 2005.

The weather will change dramatically for the end of the week, and into the Thanksgiving weekend. Rain is expected to push in Friday afternoon and continue into Saturday.

More than 30 millimetres are possible in Montreal. Showers will continue Sunday and Monday as temperatures drop below average.