Montreal North sees 3 shootings in just over 24 hours after Saturday night drive-by

A 28-year-old man was shot in the lower body Saturday evening, in nearly the exact same location where a shooting occurred Friday night.

Montreal police (SPVM) say the man was walking alone near Rolland St. and Pascale St. in Montreal North when he was shot.

The victim is known to police, according to the SPVM, who received the call around 6:45 p.m. His condition is currently unclear.

On Friday, a 33-year-old man was also shot and injured around 6 p.m. while walking near the same intersection.

A few hours later, yet another man was shot in an area about 10 minutes away. The 25-year-old is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds to his lower and upper body.

Police are currently investigating whether the shootings are connected.