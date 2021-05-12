Montreal nurses given 2,000 free meals as thank-you on International Nurses Day

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a reminder to many of why health-care workers are guardian angels – and how hard it can be to find a way to thank them.

So on Wednesday, to mark International Nurses Day, a literal truckload of meals were delivered to staff at the McGill University Health Centre.

“It feels good, it feels like we're important -- we're being recognized for what we do,” nurse manager Millie Firmin told CTV Montreal.

The MUHC Foundation coordinated with Montreal company GoodFood to deliver the roughly 2,000 meals.

“They been fighting this virus for more than a year now, and it's a huge stress to them and their families because they bring home all of that risk to their children and to their loved ones," said MUHC Foundation CEO Julie Quenneville.

"So this is just another opportunity to show them that we care."

GoodFood is planning to deliver 100,000 meals to health-care workers across the country in the next four weeks.

“We're really excited to be able to do some good in the community, to provide a little bit of hope as we exit this pandemic and see some light at the end of the tunnel,” company CEO Jonathan Ferrari said.

More than a year in to what was, for many, the toughest time of their careers, it's just one way to show the nurses their herculean efforts have not gone unnoticed.