Montreal organization teams up with local growers for more vegetables for Montreal's food banks

Two vegetable harvesters in the Montreal area are partnering with a local food bank to provide more organic produce for those in need in the city.

Regroupement Partage in Montreal and Groupe Pro-Vert in Mascouche will produce 53 tonnes of veggies on unseeded land to distribute for free to Moisson Montreal.

"This is something Moisson Montreal has never done before, never ventured into urban agcriculture," said Moisson Montreal director of philanthropy Maggie Borowiec. "We will be able to provide more fresh vegetables to our community agencies and not just fresh, but organic local vegetables."

Montreal city councillor Celine-Audrey Beauregard represents the Verdun borough and experienced the need for food banks firsthand.

"I can admit that sometimes I was exchanging the beers at the depanneur to have something to eat," she said. "You get people living a hard situation everywhere; [it] doesn't matter where you live, doesn't matter what you do. Sometimes it's related to financial insecurity, sometimes it's temporary or long-term."

The current economic condition has meant that food insecurity is higher.

"Those workers [are] not even eating at lunch with their colleagues because they do not have enough food to make their own lunch," said director general of Regroupement Partage Audrey Renaud.

Renaud said the new collaboration already has plans to expand.

"[They will] increase the level of food they will be giving out so we're actually going to triple what they had from us just for this year, but there's a potential of going as far as six times what we're doing right now," said Renaud.

Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Solidarity and Community Actions Chantal Rouleau said her CAQ government is proud to support the plan.

"With $25,000 that helps for the organization for the production of this project," she said.