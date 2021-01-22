Woman, 27, in critical condition after being hit by bus inside Montreal bus terminal

A 27-year-old woman is in hospital in critical condition after being hit by a bus inside a Montreal bus terminal, police say.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. near the corner of St-Antoine and Mansfield streets.

A bus travelling east on St-Antoine turned onto Mansfield and entered a bus terminal, where it struck a pedestrian, police said.

She was taken to hospital and is still in critical condition, police said just before 8 p.m.

They haven't yet been able to explain further what led to the collision.

This is a developing story that will be updated.