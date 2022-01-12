Montreal pharmacist on private mission to create ultra-safe vax clinic for immunocompromised

For the immunocompromised, COVID-19 vaccines can be a double-edged sword. It's essential for them to get the shots -- but doing so can mean standing in crowded lineups, potentially exposed to the thing they most want to avoid.

That's why one Montreal pharmacist decided to turn his small space into a special, ultra-safe vax clinic for this group.

"This is a group of people that have been literally staying at home for two years, and now with the guise of protecting them, we're putting them at the most significant risk they've endured so far," said Daron Basmadjian, the pharmacist at Proxim Arto Basmadjian.

The pharmacy is a small one near the Montreal General Hospital, and it's normally closed on weekends, but now it's opening during off-hours just for one person at a time, to make sure that immunocompromised clients can get their shots with a minimum of risk.

They're also allowed to wait in their cars during the 15-minute observation period, among other specially designed accommodations.

For people whose bodies produce almost no antibodies, the idea is a big relief.

"Other than a few critical medical appointments, I have not been in an indoor space other than my own residence in pretty much two years," explained Ryan Partridge, one of the clinic's vaccine clients.

People are so desperate for this kind of service that they've been driving to the pharmacy from the West Island, Laval, the South Shore and other areas, Basmadjian said.

Anxiety has grown with Omicron, given how contagious it is, he said. This week he took to Twitter to publicize his system.

ATTENTION IMMUNOCOMPROMISED PATIENTS IN MTL AREA LOOKING FOR THEIR 3RD OR 4TH DOSES OF VACCINE



With the pandemic raging and many immunocompromised people now due for their 4th doses, it has become increasingly difficult to find a vaccination location that is suitably safe.

In this private mission, he's booking appointments by personal email, at basmadjianpharm@gmail.com.

Many immunocompromised people are now on their fourth shots, after becoming eligible for boosters earlier than the general population.

