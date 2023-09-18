iHeartRadio
Montreal playwright David Fennario has died


Montreal playwright David Fennario in 2015 (photo: Tom Fennario)

Montreal playwright David Fennario has died at the age of 76, his son Tom, has confirmed.

Best known for the 1979 play Balconville, Fennario died Saturday at noon at the Montreal General Hospital with his family by his side.

Fennario grew up in Montreal but was even more rooted in his origins in Verdun, "a localer," at his core, said Tom.

"I wouldn't even describe him as a Montreal, I would describe it as like a Verduner with maybe honourary citizenship to Pointe-Saint-Charles."

"He just really loved these communities and where he came from, and that's where he ended his days, pretty much," Tom said.

His work reflected the neighbourhoods' working-class character, a way to give a voice to those who might struggle to make ends meet but who lived lives rich with humour and heart.

"He saw people who are underrepresented, going back to like, the 70s. I think he saw that where he came from was not represented in the arts. I'm talking Irish, Francophone working class in the southwest.

"I think he realized like 'Hey, I can provide a voice to people who need to be celebrated who deserve to be celebrated.' And that's what he did," Tom said.

Fennario could present as a gruff man, Tom said, and that was a part of him.

"But he also legitimately cared about people and the welfare of people, and the state world," Tom said.

Fennario was appointed first playwright-in-residence at Montreal's famed English-speaking Centaur Theatre where many of his works premiered. He became one of Canada's best-known and well respected playwrights. Balconville was performed across North America.

David Fennario is survived by his wife Elizabeth Johansen, and sons Tom, Joel and Joey.

A public memorial will be held at a later date, his family said.

More details to come.

