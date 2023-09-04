iHeartRadio
Montreal police allege man intentionally drove into a group of people, injuring 6


Parc Le Carignan in Montreal North was turned into a crime scene on Sept. 3, 2023 when six people were mowed down by a vehicle after a dispute. (Dave Touniou/CTV News)

Montreal police say they have arrested a 22-year-old man suspected of intentionally driving a car into six people on Sunday evening.

 Police say none of the people who were struck suffered life-threatening injuries, though several were seriously hurt.

The event occurred shortly after 8 p.m. in a park in the city's Montreal-Nord borough.

Police say a fight had broken out between several people before the man struck a group with a vehicle.

Police spokeswoman Const. Veronique Dubuc says the man is expected to appear in court today.

She says the investigation is ongoing and the cause of the fight remains unknown.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 4, 2023.

