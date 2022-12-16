Montreal police amp up checkpoints to curb impaired driving over the holidays

Motorists heading east on Sherbrooke Thursday night couldn't turn around after Pie-IX Boulevard due to a police checkpoint right in front of the Olympic Stadium.

It's the first of many new checkpoints as Montreal police (SPVM) intensify their fight against impaired driving during the holidays.

According to officer Nathalie Valois, the goal of roadblocks is "to send a message" to drivers.

"It could happen any time. You could be driving [and] then pulled over. So this is a way to remind the people that if you think of drinking or taking drugs, you could be arrested anytime," she explained.

Drivers were randomly asked to roll down their windows so police could assess whether they were intoxicated.

Last year, 2,000 people in Montreal were arrested for driving over the legal blood alcohol limit of 0.08 per cent.

Police are also on the lookout for people driving under the influence of drugs.

Unlike what you might expect, the most common drug detected in drivers isn't cannabis.

"Most of the drugs that the people are taking and driving is cocaine, methamphetamine, and after that, it's people taking medications like benzodiazepine, or Xanax and Valium," said Valois.

Most police officers can identify someone suspected to be on drugs right away.

Suspects are asked to take multiple tests to assess their sobriet, such as walking in a straight line.

When in doubt, police can order a sample of bodily fluids for further testing.

The SPVM says over 250 people a year are arrested for driving high.

Like drunk drivers, most end up with a criminal record and a suspended license and will pay a major premium on their car insurance for years to come.