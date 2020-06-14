Montreal police are investigating after gunshots fired in a hotel parking lot

The Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after shots were heard in the parking lot of a hotel in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

A call to 911 at around 5:10 a.m. Sunday morning reported a fight, with gunfire, in the parking lot of a hotel on Sherbrooke St., near Lacordaire St.

When the police arrived at the scene, all suspects had already fled.

“According to the first information from the scene, it appears an altercation broke out between several people in the parking lot of the hotel,” said SPVM spokesperson Véronique Comtois. “When officers arrived at the scene, the police located at least one shell casing. No injured person has come forward to the police so far.”

Comptois said a pepper-spray-like substance appears to have been used in the fight.

SPVM forensic technicians were called to the scene.

Investigators “will meet with witnesses and review surveillance cameras to try to learn more about what happened,” said Comtois.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2020.