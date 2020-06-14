iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police are investigating after gunshots fired in a hotel parking lot

Montreal police were called to the scene of a motorcycle accident early Thursday morning / Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal

The Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after shots were heard in the parking lot of a hotel in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

A call to 911 at around 5:10 a.m. Sunday morning reported a fight, with gunfire, in the parking lot of a hotel on Sherbrooke St., near Lacordaire St.

When the police arrived at the scene, all suspects had already fled.

“According to the first information from the scene, it appears an altercation broke out between several people in the parking lot of the hotel,” said SPVM spokesperson Véronique Comtois. “When officers arrived at the scene, the police located at least one shell casing. No injured person has come forward to the police so far.”

Comptois said a pepper-spray-like substance appears to have been used in the fight.

SPVM forensic technicians were called to the scene.

Investigators “will meet with witnesses and review surveillance cameras to try to learn more about what happened,” said Comtois.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2020.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error