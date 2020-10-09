iHeartRadio
Montreal police are looking for suspect in several violent crimes

The Montreal police is looking for Mouad Sghir who is wanted in connection with a series of violent crimes. SOURCE- SPVM

MONTREAL — The Montreal police (SPVM) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect connected to a series of violent crimes.

Mouad Sghir, 28, is suspected of forcible confinement in addition to aggravated assault, armed assault and uttering death threats.

He is 5'7", weighs around 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He has many tattoos, including the word "Lina" on his right wrist.

The suspect may be staying at hotels or motels in or around Montreal.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 911 or the Montreal police's anonymous Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133. 

