Montreal police are looking for suspects in phone scam targeting seniors

Officers from the Montreal police's (SPVM) fraud department are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects targetting elderly Caisses Desjardins clients.

The suspects contact clients over 75 years old by phone, pretending to be police officers and consultants from Desjardins.

They ask their targets to put their bank cards in the mailbox, so an accomplice can recover the cards later.

"Fraudsters are aware of certain banking transactions carried out by their victim and mention them during the call in order to gain their trust," the police said.

Police have captured images of six suspects through surveillance camera footage (see image).

The suspects may travel in a dark Kia SUV and black four-door Honda Accord with a sunroof.

Those with information are asked to call 911 or the anonymous Info-Crime Montreal number at 514-393-1133.

Police and financial institutions remind citizens that if someone calls asking to surrender your debit or credit card, the correct course is to hang up and call 911.

"Never give your cards or your personal identification number (PIN) to anyone and under no circumstances unless you are in person at your financial institution or have contacted the police yourself," the police say.