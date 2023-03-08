iHeartRadio
-3°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police arrest 3 suspects in February shooting in Ahuntsic-Cartierville


Montreal police car. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News Montreal)

Three people in their 20s are facing firearms-related offences in relation to a shooting that happened last month in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough, police say.

Montreal police said they arrested Samuel Danazarre, 23, Jackenley Louigène, 21, and 27-year-old Jessica Ochoa Leblanc on Monday and face charges of discharging a firearm, robbery, and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking. Danazarre is also facing additional firearms and breach of probation charges.

Police said a search of a home also resulted in the seizure of a gun, ammunition and other evidence.

The arrests stem from a Feb. 12 incident when police allege two men violently assaulted two other men and a woman inside an apartment building on Larose Avenue.

According to police, the conflict went outside, near the intersection of Fleury Street, where shots were fired by one of the suspects toward the fleeing victims.

The victims were not hit by the bullets, but officers did find shell casings and a bullet hole in a residence when they examined the crime scene.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*