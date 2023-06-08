iHeartRadio
Montreal police arrest 4 men, seize nearly $200K in jewellery after West Island break-ins


Image of someone breaking into a residence. FILE - SOURCE: Pexels

Montreal police (SPVM) arrested four men in connection with a series of break-ins on Montreal's West Island and other areas.

Police said calls came in from residences in multiple neighbourhoods since the beginning of the year, reporting people breaking into luxury homes and making off with goods.

The suspects, aged 21, 30, 37 and 38, were arrested June 2 following a break-in, and police seized $95,000 worth of jewellery in their vehicle, the police service said in a news release. 

Police then searched one of the suspect's homes and seized more than $100,000 worth of jewellery.

Police believe the suspects were part of a network of burglars.

The investigation is ongoing. 

