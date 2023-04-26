iHeartRadio
Montreal police arrest 8 in connection with March killing of teen


image.jpg

Montreal police say a gang conflict led to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in March.

On Wednesday morning, a major police operation involving nine raids in Montreal resulted in eight arrests in connection to the homicide, the sixth in the city in 2023.

Police say 175 officers from multiple jurisdictions conducted searches in four boroughs, including the east end neighbourhood of Pointe-aux-Trembles.

The operation stems from the March 19 shooting of Khaled Mouloudj, who was walking on the sidewalk on Herisson Avenue in Anjou and was killed in a drive-by shooting.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene after the gunshots rang out.

An ongoing conflict between two gangs led to the shooting, said SPVM Major Crimes Commander Jean Sebastien Caron.

“We don’t really know why they’re in conflict. It’s been so many years that they’ve been in conflict, and it’s just up and up,” he said in a Wednesday news conference.

Of the eight people arrested, Caron said some were found to have materials used to steal cars, and several were around age 18.

The operation included officers from the Quebec provincial police (SQ) and Longueuil police (SPAL).

Police say they are still gathering evidence and have not laid any charges.

With files from Energie 94.3 and CTV Montreal's Luca Caruso-Moro

