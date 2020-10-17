Montreal police arrest a dozen suspects while seizing guns and drugs in organized crime raids

The Montreal police (SPVM) organized crime unit picked up a dozen people Friday night in connections with a firearms and narcotics trafficking network in the greater Montreal area.

According to the SPVM, officers from the Quietude team started the operation in the summer and raided five residences and three vehicles in Montreal and Mirabel, which led to the seizure of six firearms, including pistols and military-style semi-automatic rifles.

In addition, officers seized 525 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 72.3 grams of crack cocaine, 20 grams of heroin, and 194 grams of cannabis.

Ten suspects appeared in court facing charges ranging from possession of a prohibited weapon to trafficking in firearms to possession for the purpose of trafficking illicit drugs.

The following is a list of the arrested suspects, who have appeared in court on charges:

Jonathan Klor, 32 years old

Jonathan Mputu, 32 years old

Jessica Bertrand, 22 years old

Simon Boucher, 23 years old

Myriam Chikh, 30 years old

Mathieu Deschesne, 47 years old

Cébien Dieujuste, 33 years old

Keven Durocher-Dion, 27 years old

Fanny Hirsch, 27 years old

Dave St-Michel, 32 years old

Two more people will appear in court at a later date.