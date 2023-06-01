iHeartRadio
Montreal police arrest alleged bike thief, recover over $20K in stolen bicycles


Stolen bikes. FILE PHOTO

Montreal police (SPVM) arrested a 24-year-old man and recovered over $20,000 in bikes, clothing and other items, in connection with a string of bicycle thefts.

The SPVM said in a news release that Alexandre Lavasseur was arrested May 24 and appeared in court on 18 counts of breaking and entering.

"He allegedly targeted residences located mainly in central boroughs such as Ville-Marie, Le Plateau-Mont-Royal, Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie and Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension," the SPVM said in the release.

Many of the stolen bikes and other items were found in a Notre-Dame Street East warehouse.

The SPVM's North Criminal Investigation Section led the investigation that included several neighbourhood police stations.

Police are reminding residents that the summer season is the peak time for bike thefts and recommend downloading the 529 Garage App and registering bikes on the app.

"If a bike is stolen, the owner can trigger an alert in a matter of seconds using the 529 Garage mobile application," the SPVM said. "A notification is then sent to all users of the platform in the vicinity. If anyone sees the bike, they can report it to help locate it."

