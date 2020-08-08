Montreal police arrest driver who plowed through pedestrian zone downtown
Montreal police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with an incident involving a vehicle that was driven through a pedestrian-only zone today on Ste-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal, injuring two people.
Const. Raphael Bergeron explained the incident occurred just before 3 p.m. when a car smashed through a terrace at the corner of Crescent and Ste-Catherine Streets.
Bergeron said two women were taken to hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Police added they looked at surveillance video and spoke to witnesses to get a better description of the vehicle.
The vehicle continued along Ste-Catherine Street before driving away.
Bergeron said the investigation was ongoing.
