Montreal police arrest driver who plowed through pedestrian zone downtown

image (1)

Montreal police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with an incident involving a vehicle that was driven through a pedestrian-only zone today on Ste-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal, injuring two people.

Const. Raphael Bergeron explained the incident occurred just before 3 p.m. when a car smashed through a terrace at the corner of Crescent and Ste-Catherine Streets.

Bergeron said two women were taken to hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police added they looked at surveillance video and spoke to witnesses to get a better description of the vehicle.
  
The vehicle continued along Ste-Catherine Street before driving away.

Bergeron said the investigation was ongoing.
 

