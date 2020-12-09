iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police arrest five people allegedly involved in a drugs and weapons network in the city

Montreal police are conducting an operation in the north of the city targeting drugs and firearms.

Montreal police (SPVM) arrested five people allegedly associated with an arms and drug trafficking network in the city.

 

More arrests are expected Wednesday evening.

 

At around 5 a.m., over 100 officers carried out six simultaneous searches in Montreal and Mascouche.

 

Several SPVM units were involved including the Organized Crime Section, the Analysis and Intelligence Section, as well as neighborhood stations for Bordeaux, Cartierville, and Montreal-North.

 

Surete du Quebec (SQ) and Mascouche police also took part in the operation, which the SPVM said is in response to several violent events that have taken place in northeast Montreal recently.

 

Le #SPVM a procédé ce matin à l’arrestation de cinq personnes associées à un réseau de trafic d’armes et de stupéfiants opérant à Montréal. D’autres arrestations sont à prévoir.

Détails ➡ https://t.co/YBwOYmRFUr pic.twitter.com/dQyXap0Gvu

— Police Montréal (@SPVM) December 9, 2020

 

On Nov. 29, four people were injured in several attacks in the Montreal North and Riviere-des-Prairies boroughs.

 

Two days later, the SPVM announced that police presence would be stronger in the area.

 

This is a developing story that will be updated.

 

-- With files from the Canadian Press. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error