Montreal police arrest man in complex operation involving SWAT team, evacuation and metro closure

In an elaborate police operation which started early Sunday afternoon, Montreal officers arrested a 34-year-old man from an apartment near Charlevoix and Centre streets in the Southwest borough.

An arrest warrant was issued for the man following accusations of allegedly uttering threats, according to Montreal police. No charges have been laid.

However, officers suspected the man might have had a firearm in his possession, leading police to erect a large barricade around the apartment's location.

Members of the SWAT team were called to the site, and some residents were evacuated from the neighbourhood. The Charlevoix metro station was also closed.

As officers waited for a warrant to enter the apartment, they reportedly tried to reach the suspect via telephone, but the suspect did not answer their calls.

"At around 9 p.m., police officer they were finally able to make a contact with the suspect," said Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

"Police officers were able to arrest the man without any resistance."

It is yet to be determined whether the man had a firearm with him. Officers searched the apartment following the arrest Sunday evening.