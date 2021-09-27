Montreal police arrest suspect after cyclist critically injured in hit-and-run

Montreal police (SPVM) say a cyclist is in critical condition after a hit-and-run involving a truck in the Plateau Monday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., police received several 911 calls and responded to the intersection of Park Ave. and Mont Royal Ave.

The truck driver allegedly struck the cyclist and then fled the scene, according to police. A suspect was arrested a short time after in the Outremont borough.

The cyclist was sent to hospital in critical condition.

No further details were released from the police, but the investigation is ongoing.