Montreal police arrest suspect after cyclist killed in hit-and-run

file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

Montreal police (SPVM) says a cyclist has died after a hit-and-run involving a truck in the Plateau neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.

At 3:30 p.m., police received several 911 calls about the incident, at the intersection of Park and Mont Royal avenues.

The truck driver allegedly struck the cyclist and then fled the scene, according to police.

A suspect was arrested a short time after in the Outremont borough.

No further details were released from the police, but the investigation is ongoing.

