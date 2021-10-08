iHeartRadio
Montreal police arrest suspect in connection with West Island robberies

image.jpg

A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with four West Island robberies, the SPVM announced Friday.

The robberies occurred inside businesses in Dollard-des-Ormeaux and Pointe-Claire.

Serge Gagnon, 57, was arrested near the intersection of Cavendish Blvd. and Côte-Vertu Blvd. An air pistol, knife and magazine were seized from the vehicle he was riding in.

Gagnon, who has a criminal record, is facing charges of robbery, threats, use of a firearm and receiving stolen property.

Investigators say the suspect may have committed other alleged robberies in Montreal, Laval and on the North Shore. They are asking anyone with information to call 911, or communicate anonymously through Info-Crime Montreal.  

