iHeartRadio
29°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police arrest three after Little Italy shooting

Gun seized by police. SOURCE: SPVM

Montreal police (SPVM) say they have arrested three suspects and seized two guns following an exchange of gunfire in Little Italy in April.

Police said in a rews release that search warrants in homes in Laval and Blainville yielded the guns, as well as ammunition, cell phones and vests related to Moors, "a criminal motorcycle club."

À l’issue d’une enquête en lien avec un échange de coups de feu survenu récemment dans la Petite-Italie, le #SPVM a arrêté trois suspects, effectué cinq perquisitions et saisi deux armes à feu.

Détails ➡ https://t.co/ucJDsw5MkY pic.twitter.com/lcJIeCpCeu

— Police Montréal (@SPVM) June 7, 2021

Police said two groups shot at each other on April 20 in the afternoon near the corner of Saint-Dominique and Saint-Zotique Est streets and that information from witnesses and surveillance images led them to the suspects.

Three suspects were arrested on June 3. Two of them -- Steven Therien, 30, and Kristina Svestka, 28 -- appeared at the Montreal courthouse on several charges relating to possession of firearms.

Police thanked the public for their help in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or a releted crime can report it anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133 or via the report form available on the infocrimemontreal.ca website.

Newsletters

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error