Montreal police arrest three coaches at local school for alleged sexual assaults

Montreal police arrested three men Wednesday morning for alleged sexual assaults involving two students over a period of six years.

Two of the men are aged 43 and one is 31. Police arrested them at École Secondaire Saint-Laurent, which is part of the Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Services Centre.

According to the Montreal police, the men are coaches of sports teams and the alleged assaults were committed between 2008 and 2014 against two students at the time.

Sources tell CTV the men were basketball coaches.

The arrests were made with the help of information provided by school officials and with the help of community police officers.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the school said it was taking the situation “very seriously” and will implement any recommendations that may be issued by police.

“At this point, we have no further information as the file is currently in the hands of the SPVM. The SPVM can always count on our full cooperation,” said Dominic Bertrand, the school’s director general.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.