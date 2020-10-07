Montreal police arson squad asking for public's help locating suspect caught on camera

The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is reaching out to the public for help in locating a suspect linked to at least one arson near the Bois-de-Boulogne train station in the Bordeaux-Cartierville borough.

The most recent fire was started Oct. 7 when a surveillance camera caught a male in his 20s or 30s spraying an accelerant outside of a residence, setting it on fire and then fleeing.

The suspect is about 5'9" tall has a mustache and beard and was wearing a black Under Armor brand hoodie, jogging pants and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the confidential Montreal Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.