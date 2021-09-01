iHeartRadio
Montreal police arson squad investigating after building set on fire in east end

A flame is seen in this file image. (Pexels)

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after a building under construction in the city's east end was the target of an arson attack Tuesday night.

The incident happened just before midnight on La Fontaine Street, near d'Iberville Street in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Firefighters neutralized two incendiary devices that had been thrown inside the building; damage to the structure was primarily caused by water.

There were no reported injuries and no arrests have been made.

The file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 1, 2021.

