Montreal police arson squad investigating after elderly woman dies in RDP fire

MONTREAL -- An 84-year-old woman has died after a fire broke out in a duplex in Montreal’s Rivière-des-Prairies borough.

The Montreal fire department received a call at 12 p.m. Monday about a blaze at the home, located on Sylvain-Garneau Street, near Marien Boulevard.

Upon entering the residence, firefighters found the woman's lifeless body in the basement.

After first-responders attempted CPR, the woman was transported to hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

Firefighters are working to determine whether or not there was a working fire alarm in the home.

They confirmed the blaze didn’t spread to the surrounding buildings and there were no other reported injuries.

The file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad. An autopsy has been requested to determine the cause of the woman’s death.