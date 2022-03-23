iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police arson squad investigating after tow truck torched

Montreal police are investigating after a tow truck was set ablaze in the RDP borough. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after a tow truck was torched in the Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood Tuesday night.

Police and firefighters responded to a 911 call at 9:20 p.m. about a truck on fire on Perras Boulevard.

On scene, they located a towtruck that belongs to a company working exclusively in the east end.

The driver of the truck told CTV News that three other trucks were also set ablaze in the company's yard.

"There are some elements on the scene that direct to an arson," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Police have no suspects and investigators are reviewing surveillance cameras in the area and meeting with the owner of the towing company.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error