Montreal police arson squad investigating LaSalle fire

image.png

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating after a fire ignited in a commercial building in the borough of LaSalle.

The incident happened at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in a building on Dollard Street, near Salley Street.

Montreal firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, which caused minor damages.

They say once they noticed a window had been smashed, the case was transferred to the police.

There were no reported injuries and there have been no arrests.

