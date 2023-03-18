iHeartRadio
Montreal police arson squad investigating torched pickup in RDP


Montreal Fire Department/Securite incendie Montreal truck - file photo (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News Montreal)

The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after a vehicle was set on fire in Montreal's east end.

A 911 call around 3:30 a.m. alerted first responders to a vehicle on fire in a private driveway in the Riviere-des-Prairies--Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.

When the SPVM arrived at the residence on Anna-Paquin Street near Suzanne Giroux Street, firefighters had the blaze under control.

Damage to the pickup truck was significant, but no other buildings were damaged, and there were no injuries, police said.

"An object that was used to set the vehicle on fire was found nearby," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

The pickup will be towed and analyzed and the arson squad investigation continues. 

