Montreal police arson squad investigating torched vehicle in Hampstead


Montreal Fire Department/Securite incendie Montreal - file photo. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News Montreal)

The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after a vehicle was torched in Hampstead.

A 911 call at 3:50 a.m. notified first responders to a vehicle that was set on fire in a private driveway of a residence on Harland Place near Harland Street in the on-island suburb of Montreal.

By the time police arrived, firefighters had the blaze under control and it did not spread to any homes or other property.

"The vehicle set on fire is a car and it's a total loss," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

An object used to set the vehicle on fire was found nearby, Chevrefils said.

The vehicle will be towed and analyzed and the SPVM's arson squad will continue the investigation. 

