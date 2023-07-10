Montreal police arson squad investigating torched vehicle in Lachine

The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating a vehicle fire in the Lachine borough on Monday morning.

Police report that a 911 call around 7:40 a.m. prompted a response to Sherbrooke Street near 10th Avenue.

"When the police patrollers were on site, they were able to see that firefighters were involved in an intervention to try and control the fire," said SPVM spokesperson Julien Levesque.

The Montreal fire department (SIIM) transfered the file to the SPVM arson squad as an accelerant was found on the scene.

There were no injuries, but the damage to the vehicle was significant.

The investigation continues.