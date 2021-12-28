Montreal police arson squad investigating two suspicious Plateau fires

The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad has been called in to investigate two suspicious fires in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

At 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called to a blaze at Café St Laurent Frappé on Saint-Laurent Boulevard, near Napoleon Street.

"Following the control of the fire, firefighters asked us to investigate the suspicious fire," said Julien Lévesque, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "We found traces of accelerant onsite."

Shortly after, at 4 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire at another commercial building, this time at Bar Primetime on Parc Avenue, near Saint-Joseph Boulevard.

"Traces of acceleration were also found onsite," Lévesque notes. "In the two events, the damage is significant."

There were no reported injuries.

The Montreal arson squad is working to determine the motives and circumstances surrounding the two fires.