Montreal police ask for help in finding 26-year-old woman missing since November
Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in finding missing woman Lara Parkin, who was last seen Nov. 16, 2019.
#Disparition
Lara Parkin, 26 ans, a été vue la dernière fois dans l'arrondissement du Sud-Ouest. Les enquêteurs ont des raisons de craindre pour sa santé et sa sécurité. Merci de partager. #SPVMhttps://t.co/8ft02cMgZt pic.twitter.com/wL9bVU5QdX
The 26-year-old could be in downtown Montreal or in a park, according to the Service de police de la Ville de Montreal, and was last seen in the Sud-Ouest borough.
“Investigators have reason to fear for her health and safety,” the SPVM said in a statement.
Sun Youth is offering a $1,000-reward for information that helps locate Parkin.
Parkin is 5’7”, has brown hair and green eyes and weighs around 110 pounds.
Those with information on her whereabouts can contact a community police station or call 911.
Anonymous tips are also welcome on the Montreal Info-crime line at 514-393-1133.
