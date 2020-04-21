iHeartRadio
-6°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police ask for help in finding 26-year-old woman missing since November

Montreal police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Lara Parkin, who has been missing since November, 2019. SOURCE SPVM

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in finding missing woman Lara Parkin, who was last seen Nov. 16, 2019.

#Disparition
Lara Parkin, 26 ans, a été vue la dernière fois dans l'arrondissement du Sud-Ouest. Les enquêteurs ont des raisons de craindre pour sa santé et sa sécurité. Merci de partager. #SPVMhttps://t.co/8ft02cMgZt pic.twitter.com/wL9bVU5QdX

— Police Montréal (@SPVM) December 6, 2019

The 26-year-old could be in downtown Montreal or in a park, according to the Service de police de la Ville de Montreal, and was last seen in the Sud-Ouest borough.

“Investigators have reason to fear for her health and safety,” the SPVM said in a statement.

Sun Youth is offering a $1,000-reward for information that helps locate Parkin.

Parkin is 5’7”, has brown hair and green eyes and weighs around 110 pounds.

Those with information on her whereabouts can contact a community police station or call 911.

Anonymous tips are also welcome on the Montreal Info-crime line at 514-393-1133.

YourStory
yourstory2

Latest Audio

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   Unsuscribe:
Typo or error
Typo or error