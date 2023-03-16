iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police ask for help in locating missing 16-year-old girl


Zhen Ni Feng, 16, was last seen in Cote-des-Neiges on March 12, 2023, according to police. (Source: Montreal police)

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in locating a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing.

According to police, Zhen Ni Feng was last seen on March 12 near the corner of Monkland Avenue and Cavendish Boulevard in the city's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood. She was wearing a black coat, blue pants and white shoes.

Her family fears for her health and safety, Montreal police said Thursday in a news release

Feng is described as an Asian youth, approximately five feet tall, 110 pounds, with dark hair. She speaks English and French.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*