Montreal police ask for help in locating missing 16-year-old girl

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in locating a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing.

According to police, Zhen Ni Feng was last seen on March 12 near the corner of Monkland Avenue and Cavendish Boulevard in the city's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood. She was wearing a black coat, blue pants and white shoes.

Her family fears for her health and safety, Montreal police said Thursday in a news release

Feng is described as an Asian youth, approximately five feet tall, 110 pounds, with dark hair. She speaks English and French.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.