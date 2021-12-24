Montreal police ask for help locating 66-year-old man last seen in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve area

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to locate 66-year-old Leopold Yvon Fournier, who left his Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve area home Thursday afternoon and has not returned.

Fournier has fair skin, stands at 5'5" (1.65 metres), weighs about 175 lbs (79.5 kilograms), has blue eyes, white hair, and speaks French.

Police say Fournier has a cognitive impairment and is said to drag his left foot as he walks. He was last seen wearing a black North Face brand coat, blue jeans, a black beanie and black boots.

He is known to frequent the Tim Hortons near the intersection of Langlier Blvd. and Parkville Ave.

Investigators fear for his safety. Anyone with information on Fournier's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact their neighbourhood police station.