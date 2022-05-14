iHeartRadio
30°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police ask for help to find 73-year-old last seen in Southwest borough

montreal-police-are-asking-for-public-support-to-f-1-5903008-1652489423107

Montreal police are asking for public help to find Ginette Fontaine Laurin, 73, who was last seen at 9:30 a.m. on May 13 in the Southwest borough. 

Fontaine Laurin has fair skin, stands at 4'11" (1.5 metres), weighs around 155 lbs (70 kg), has brown eyes, gray hair, and is missing a tooth in her lower jaw.

She is likely wearing a pale blue sweater, black pants, black shoes with white soles, and a gold chain with a cube-shaped pendant. She may also be carrying a brown handbag. 

She is said to spend a lot of time in parks, especially Marguerite-Bourgeois park at Wellington and Parc Marguerite-Bourgeois streets.

Police say she may be confused and disoriented. 

Anyone with information on her location should call 911 or contact their local police station.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error